American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,929. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.21. The company had a trading volume of 233,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,654. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day moving average is $230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

