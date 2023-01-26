Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.55. 350,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.33. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $352.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

