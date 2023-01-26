Amgen (AMG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $103.33 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Amgen has a total market cap of $103.33 million and $21,841.60 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.04399393 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56,907.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

