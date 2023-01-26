Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $256.23. 59,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,599. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.03. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.57.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

