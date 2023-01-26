Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Amphenol also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.67 EPS.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.36. 3,880,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.82.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D'amico sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,812,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,932,000 after purchasing an additional 363,797 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,287,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 541.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 228,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 192,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Amphenol by 478.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 217,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

