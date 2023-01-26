Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.16 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.04 million.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 178.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 441,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 221.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 208,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,911.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Loh sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $30,553.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,911.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 14,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $28,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 423,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,314.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,291 shares of company stock valued at $337,454. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

