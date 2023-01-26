Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

VZ stock opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 129,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $1,099,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 151,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 95,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.