Analysts Offer Predictions for Elastic’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Elastic in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elastic’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,245,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Elastic by 14.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

