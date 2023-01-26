Analysts Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $98.57

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $85.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.21 and a beta of 0.56. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.