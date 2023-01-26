Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$159.08

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$161.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR opened at C$158.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$107.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.