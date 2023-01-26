Analysts Set Expectations for Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Marten Transport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marten Transport’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

