Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.04.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.66. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

