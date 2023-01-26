Analysts Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Target Price at C$21.06

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.50.

INE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$15.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

