Analysts Set J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target at $197.19

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.39.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance
JBHT stock opened at $188.61 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Read More
