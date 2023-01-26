Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $30.28

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 334,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

