Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02). Approximately 123,391,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 25,084,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Angus Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £36.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

