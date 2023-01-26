Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $157.04 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $269.63 million and $157.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

