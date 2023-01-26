Anyswap (ANY) Price Tops $9.15 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Anyswap token can currently be bought for $9.15 or 0.00039575 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $78.47 million and approximately $21,994.09 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.23260352 USD and is down -7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $12,238.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

