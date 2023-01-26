Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 26.4% This Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $81.34 million and approximately $30,066.47 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.48 or 0.00041244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00402205 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,489.15 or 0.28231845 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00591249 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.38555395 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $16,865.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

