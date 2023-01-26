Apollo Currency (APL) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $11.37 million and approximately $569,522.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00078570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00056806 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00025462 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.