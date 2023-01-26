Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $468.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Endosurgery ( NASDAQ:APEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $19.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

