Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $142.88. The stock had a trading volume of 25,831,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,462,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.06. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

