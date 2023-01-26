Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.44.

AAPL stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

