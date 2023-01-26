Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Arcblock has a market cap of $15.54 million and $3.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00408402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.75 or 0.28666781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00587505 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock’s launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

