Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.65 and last traded at $146.65. Approximately 69,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 350,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.73 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 111.61% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 51.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

