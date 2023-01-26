Ardor Price Tops $0.0872 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $87.07 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0872 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078023 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056064 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025261 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000213 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
