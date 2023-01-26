Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,395,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 979,186 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.13.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAC. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 267,144 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,737,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

