ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Down 2.8%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 18,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 67,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$32.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

