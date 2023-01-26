Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 46.4 %
Shares of ARDS opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.
