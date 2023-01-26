Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.8% of Arizona State Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $77,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.3% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.45. 602,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,857. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $321.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

