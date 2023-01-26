Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,438 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.33. The stock had a trading volume of 316,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,076. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $540.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.56.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,150 shares of company stock worth $7,960,211. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.