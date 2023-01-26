Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after buying an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

C traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 2,377,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

