Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,499 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

