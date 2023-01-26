Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,809 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 451.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,957,000 after buying an additional 208,455 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.62. 124,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.58. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

