Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,412 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,164 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 28.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $89.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,856. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a market capitalization of $242.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.