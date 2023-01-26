Arizona State Retirement System Sells 7,853 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,951 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26.7% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 570 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $110.83. 450,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,960. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

