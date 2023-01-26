Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $116.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $116.50 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $131.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.