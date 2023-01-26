Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to earn $8.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $197.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,951.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

