Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 2,050 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

