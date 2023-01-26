Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,100 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,998,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,317,000 after purchasing an additional 122,081 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 370,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,160,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.08 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

