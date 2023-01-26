Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 614.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 210,537 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $23,914,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,166,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,095,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

