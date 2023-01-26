Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $168,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.95. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,448,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at $20,245,307.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,596 shares of company stock worth $13,989,196. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

