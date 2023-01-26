Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

AER opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.57.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

