Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $231,000 Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE ALB opened at $270.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.94 and its 200 day moving average is $259.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.40.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

