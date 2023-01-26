Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 925.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.08. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

