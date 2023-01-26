Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $204,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.55.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $242.97 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

