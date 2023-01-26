Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,401,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.65.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $170.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $239.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.61.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

