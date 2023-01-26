Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,635,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $297.22 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

