Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Shares Up 0.4%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.25. 143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.