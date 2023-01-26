Asset Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,375 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Asset Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 1.9% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after purchasing an additional 455,386 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CarMax by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, for a total transaction of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.41. 273,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,687. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $114.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Further Reading

